Josh can become leading figure at Sheffield speedway track

New Sheffield Tigers manager Simon Stead is backing Josh Grajczonek to inherit his role as the Tigers’ top performer at No.1.

The Aussie, 26, will take over from Stead at the top of their side after the local lad announced his retirement over the winter.

With Stead now taking on a new role as team boss, he is keen to work with Grajczonek to help him establish some dominant form.

With plenty of experience in the second tier with Somerset, Grajczonek has the capability to lead from the front in Tigers’ colours.

Stead is confident he can meet expectations: “I certainly hope Josh (Grajczonek) can take to that No.1 role and do a great job for us.

“He has plenty of experience in the Premier League as a No.1, so there is no reason why he can’t get the job done.

“The first thing we’ll do with Josh is try and make him a force to be reckoned with at Sheffield. It’s always a place he’s gone really well at, and I know from experience he can be fast around there.

“If we can find a bit more consistency from him at No.1, then there is no reason he can’t be a key rider for us.

“I’m sure it will come, and there is no doubt he has the talent to be the out and out No.1 that everyone is hoping for.

“We’re hoping to get the boys together for a few practice sessions before the start of the season, so that should be a big positive.

“That’ll give us a chance to work with everyone, including Josh, to get them feeling confident at home and hopefully we’ll be ready to hit the ground running.”