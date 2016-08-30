Jason Garrity set to oust Simon Stead as Sheffield Tigers’ top rider

Sheffield ace Jason Garrity believes a dose of friendly rivalry can bring the best out of their top three riders.

Garrity is set to overhaul star skipper Simon Stead to claim the No 1 race jacket following his stunning run of form.

But hometown hero Stead is sure to be battling to regain the top spot after losing his grip on the position for the first time since rejoining the club back in 2013.

With fellow Brit Kyle Howarth also piling up the points in the engine room of the side, Garrity believes they certainly have the firepower to challenge for top honours.

He hopes the competitiveness within the side will play a big role in their quest to hit top form over the business end of the season – starting as they host Rye House on Thursday (7.30).

Said Garrity: “We’re lucky to have three top riders who are all pushing each other at the top of the team. Steady is a great No 1 but I’m trying to get that race jacket off him and that’s motivating me.

“At the same time I’ve got Kyle (Howarth) breathing down my neck, so there is a good competition in the team.

“We’ve got three riders who can win races every meeting which is great, and hopefully we can all keep doing well.

“Having a strong top three is really good and I think it’s something which will be important if we’re going to win trophies.

“I’m enjoying riding for Sheffield, and we have a really good atmosphere in the team which makes things more enjoyable.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but we have a strong team, so we just need to make sure we get into the play-offs then all try to up our game.”