Jack wants to return to Sheffield speedway track on his own terms

Jack Parkinson-Blackburn is open to riding for Sheffield again but won’t put a timescale on his Championship return.

The 16-year-old parked his Tigers commitments last month, to ride solely in the National League for Birmingham. His second-tier struggles saw him muster just 12 points from 23 league rides but in order to get guest cover, the club had to declare that their asset had withheld his services.

It resulted in Parkinson-Blackburn being banned from representing the Brummies for 14 days and with the clock ticking on their facility for stand-ins, Sheffield drafted in Nathan Stoneman last week.

JPB would like to return to Owlerton once he feels able to compete consistently at Championship level.

“I wanted a few weeks out to gather my thoughts and my confidence but got banned for it” he said. “Sheffield is my club but I don’t want to ride for them while I am not doing well, I want to come back better. I see it as one step back to take two forwards and I don’t want to disappoint anyone.

“I don’t have a clue about time scales yet, I just want to ride my bike and win races. My confidence is low, the Championship is tough and I just need to keep plugging away.”

=The Tigers have no home fixture this week but hit the road to face a Workington side that remains unbeaten at home on Saturday (7pm).

It gets no easier next Wednesday when Sheffield journey to play-off contenders Ipswich (7.30) before rock-bottom Berwick come to Owlerton on Thursday, July 13 (7.30).