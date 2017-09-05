Championship leaders Sheffield Tigers can beat anyone, says star Lasse Bjerre

Sheffield star Lasse Bjerre admits he doesn’t even know who their title rivals are – but he believes they can beat anyone.

Bjerre, 23, has been a key figure for Tigers since signing during the winter. Despite missing Sunday’s extraordinary away win at Glasgow due to injury, the Danish racer has been instrumental in a run of 13 straight wins to go top of the SGB Championship.

They now face a trip to his former club Redcar on Friday before the Bears are part of a double header also featuring play-off bound Ipswich at Owlerton on Sunday (3.30).

The Tigers will then turn their attentions to the all-important play-offs – and although Bjerre knows their recent exploits will count for nothing, he believes they can go all the way.

“I’ve not even looked at who is in the play-offs or anything to be honest!” Bjerre admitted. “I’ve just been concentrating on doing my job and making sure Sheffield finish at the top.

“We don’t need to worry about anyone else, we’ve shown we can beat anyone and if we do our thing in the play-offs then it doesn’t matter who we’re up again.

“Things are going really well for us at the moment, but we’ll have to wait and see how things go. We look pretty strong but anything can happen if we lose a bit of focus.

“I imagine I’ll get an email quite soon telling me where we’re going in the semi-finals, so I’ll wait until I get that and then focus on helping us get that title.

“We’ll need everyone to do their job and be at their best if we’re going to go all the way and I’ll try to do my bit for the team.”