Bumper crowd expected for Sheffield Tigers’ semi-final first leg at Owlerton Stadium

Dashing Dane Lasse Bjerre reckons Tigers just need to focus on themselves in the Championship play-offs – starting tonight.

Simon Stead’s men tackle Glasgow in the first leg of their semi-final tie at Owlerton tonight with a bumper turnout expected.

It is a huge meeting for the club, who are considered the favourites to win their first title in 15 years.

But pocket rocket Bjerre knows they can’t take anything for granted and must focus on being at their best to avoid any costly slip-ups.

Said Bjerre: “It means a lot to us to finish top of the league, and it’s given us pick of opponents which will hopefully be an advantage for us.

“But we know the play-offs mean everything. It doesn’t mean anything if you finish top of the league if you don’t win the play-offs.

“We’ve worked hard to beat everyone at home, and we have to keep that going now because this is when it really matters.

“We showed against Ipswich that when we’re up against it we can dig deep and find something extra, but we need to ride like that from the start.

“We’re going to face a good side in the play-offs, there are no easy meetings left now and we need to be at our best.

“We just have to focus on putting in the best performance we can, and if we do then I think we should be fine.

“If we’re riding at our best then I think we’ll be able to beat anyone over two legs, we just need to make sure we don’t have any off nights because at this stage they’ll cost you.”

Tigers will be back to full strength as Todd Kurtz and Josh Bates return from their injury lay-offs.

Glasgow are without Nike Lunna, whilst James Sarjeant and Alfie Bowtell guest for injured reserve duo Tom Perry and Jack Smith.