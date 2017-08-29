Bates tips Sheffield Tigers to handle Glasgow test

Damien Bates is backing his Sheffield side to lay a marker down for the play-offs when they face Glasgow at Owlerton on Thursday.

The Tigers co-owner says Glasgow are one of the most exciting teams in the Championship and will push the home side hard.

And there’s every chance the sides could meet again in the end-of-season shootout to decide the title.

Said Bates: “Whenever Glasgow are in town, they give us a real test, and I expect Thursday to be no different.

“But it’s no fluke that we are top of the table and they are third. We have two good teams here who could meet in the play-offs at the end of the season.

“We know we have an opportunity to lay down a marker for the title. We know how hard it will be but, with the backing of our fans, we know we have the opportunity to underline our strength if we can beat them.

“It’s one of the biggest nights of the season and we are hoping to see a big crowd getting right behind the lads.

“We’re on a good run of form and confidence is high in the camp. Simon Stead has done a good job as team manager this season and he’s got the lads working together really well.

“Another solid team effort will be needed on Thursday.

“I’m sure our lads can keep the winning run going.”