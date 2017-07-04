Bates looks to step up Tigers form

Barnsley bullet Josh Bates is keen to replicate his top-flight performances in Sheffield colours.

Bates has been a star performer for SGB Premiership strugglers Leicester in recent weeks but admits he has been disappointed with his SGB Championship performances.

After experiencing mixed fortunes, the 21-year-old is keen to find more consistency as the Tigers prepare to head to Workington on Saturday (7pm).

Said Bates: “It’s been going well for me for Leicester, but things haven’t been as good for Sheffield for some reason.

“I’ve just not been as consistent as I should be and I’ve had quite a few ups and downs.

“Hopefully I can get over that and put a good run together for Sheffield. The team have been going well and we’re all enjoying ourselves so I want to start scoring more points to do my bit.”