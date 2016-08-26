Snooker: Duffy hopes for upturn in fortunes

It is a brand new season - and Adam Duffy hopes a new cue will bring him a change in fortunes.

The Sheffield potter, who is ranked outside the top 100, kicks off his campaign against a qualifier in the first round of the Paul Hunter Classic today.

Duffy told The Star: “I accidentally snapped my old cue about three weeks ago. I was having loads of problems with it anyway.

“It has probably done me a favour as I love playing with my new cue.”

The Eckington-based cueman is back on the pro tour after a two-year absence.

“I’m so happy and relieved to be back on the tour,” said 27-year-old, who practices at the Star Snooker Academy. “It has taken a huge weight off my shoulders.

“After becoming an amateur, I had to look at what I had done wrong. It made me appreciate the game even more.

“When I was pro first time around, I took my foot off the pedal and started enjoying life a bit too much. I went out with my friends a lot, got into bad habits and started thinking I had made it.

“Obviously with snooker, if you don’t respect it, it gives you a kick where you don’t like to be kicked.

“By not respecting the game and my life, it taught me a lesson.”