Sheffield United say they have taken "appropriate action" against a fan who lit a flare during the club's clash away at Port Vale on Friday.

On Wednesday, the club warned that they were intent on tracking down the supporter who was part of the away following at Vale Park.

The supporter was pictured lighting a flare during the match and Sheffield United said, once identified, he will be banned from Bramall Lane.

Following the public appeal, Sheffield United have now been "made aware" of the supporter in possession of the flare.

A statement on the club's website read: "The individual has made himself known to the club who have now taken appropriate action operating in line with the EFL Ground Regulations.

"No further comment will be made on this matter."

Sheffield United reminded supporters that there is a "strict zero-tolerance policy" towards fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and anti-social behaviour.

The club added that fans who are caught breaking these rules risk prosecution and banning orders.

On Wednesday, fans travelling to MK Dons this weekend were warned that a thorough search regime would be in place before they were allowed entry to the stadium.

Pyrotechnic-detention dogs will be on duty and anyone found in possession of a device or other prohibited item will be denied entry to the stadium, or removed from it, and is likely to be arrested by police. A Sheffield United statement read: "It is a criminal offence to take fireworks, flares or smoke bombs into Bramall Lane and all EFL grounds. "Such items will be confiscated immediately and United have measures in place to identify perpetrators."

