Sheffield United: Goal-scoring hero Clayton Donaldson injures himself just before scoring winning goal against Sunderland

It was a dream debut for Clayton Donaldson but his second, and winning goal, against Sunderland was something a bit out of the ordinary.

Donaldson took just 21 minutes to find the net on his debut for the Blades after arriving from Birmingham City on Transfer Deadline Day.

The Jamaica international then grabbed his second of the game 13 minutes from time, despite pulling his hamstring in the build up to the goal.

Donaldson said he felt a 'tweak' in his hamstring as he ran on to a through ball but still managed to get on to the ball and smash it past Sunderland's Robbin Ruiter.

The striker was subsituted shortly after his goal before Jack Rodwell pulled one back for the hosts in the 90th minute of the match.

Donaldson will be hoping to be fit for Sheffield United's next match away at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday but admitted the hamstring still feels 'tight'.

The win leaves Sheffield United fifth in the table with four wins from the first six games this season.