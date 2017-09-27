Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals Blades will be without injured defender for Wolves clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed that defender Kieron Freeman will miss tonight's clash against Wolves through injury.

The 25-year-old defender was not named in the squad as United beat fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in the first Steel City derby in six years.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd during the Championship match at the Hillsborough Stadium - Credit: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder has now revealed that Freeman missed the game through injury after picking up a knock during the 1-0 loss at home to Norwich.

Freeman was replaced by George Baldock with four minutes to go of the match and Wilder said that the injury may keep him out of Saturday's clash.

Speaking to SheffieldUTube, Wilder said: "He got smashed in the ribs and came off against Norwich so he missed the game. Kieron is another one that will possibly miss out on Wednesday night.

"Whether he's back for the weekend we will wait and see. I thought George was outstanding as well and the reason we bought him for the club is for genuine competition in all places.

"Enda knows that as well. We changed the shape and changed personnel in a couple of positions but we have a balanced group.

"They're all fighting for each other and fighting for the football club and fighting to get into the team in the right way.

"When Leon scored all our subs were off the bench, little bits and pieces that I see, signs that I see like that bring "everything together and make us feel good about what's happening at the moment."