Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp signs up as Special Olympics ambassador

He led Sheffield United to promotion last season, and now Billy Sharp has signed up as an ambassador for the Special Olympics National Games.

The Blades skipper joins Sheffield boxer Kell Brook as figureheads for this summer's event, which will run from August 7 to 12.

About 2,600 athletes will take part in 20 sports across the city.

And the games will begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium on August 8, with performances from Tony Hadley, James Toseland and more.

“I’m honoured to be an ambassador for Special Olympics GB's National Games," said Sharp.

"At Sheffield United, we are delighted that our historic home, Bramall Lane, is to host the opening ceremony.

“Everyone associated with the event, myself included, hope to see as many Sheffielders at the opening ceremony and the games throughout the city when it all kicks off next month.”

Tickets for the opening ceremony are on sale at www.sufc.co.uk/special-olympics or on 01142537200, option 1.

Access to all the sporting events is free to the public.