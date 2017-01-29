Sheffield's James Woods wins X Games gold in Aspen

Sheffield snow star James Woods has picked up a gold medal at the hugely prestigious X Games in Aspen, Colorado.

The 25 year old from Crosspool had finished just outside the medal positions in the earlier slopestyle event, but stepped up to take top place in the men's big air event and claim gold.

Woods, from Crosspool, edged out Sweden's Henrik Harlaut on countback after both had registered 88 points, with two triple corks proving the difference.

Woods had previously won bronze at the Winter X Games Europe in France in 2011 and again in Aspen in 2013, both in the slopestyle event.

The big air event will debut at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next year. Three years ago in Sochi, Woods was on course for glory but suffered a hip injury in training and finished in fifth place having been noticeably hampered by the injury.

Sheffield's James Woods