Sheffield duo Arrospide and Bayton slash marathon PBs

Itraitz Arrospide (City of Sheffield and Dearne) and Steve Bayton (Hallamshire) lowered their personable bests by a considerable margin in the Berlin marathon yesterday.

Arropside, a Spaniard who came to the city to study at Sheffield University, finished 29th in 1:18:09, beating his previous mark set in London this year, by 2 minutes 45 seconds. His times for the first and second halves of the race were almost identical.

Bayton, another Sheffield University graduate, was with Arrospide at the halfway mark, losing ground in the later stages but still clocking an impressive 2:19:41 in his third marathon. He finished 45th and was almost three minutes faster than his previous best.

Bayton came close to catching Salford runner Carl Hardman, who runs for City of Sheffield and Dearne in British League track competition. Two places ahead of Bayton, he ran 2:19:35, a huge personal best in his second attempt at the distance.

The race was billed as a world record attempt but wet conditions did not help. Winner Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) was half a minutes away in the splendid time of 2:03:32.

The ASDA Foundation Sheffield 10K yesterday was won by Liam Rabjohn from the North Yorkshire club Richmond and Zetland. Clocking 33:15, Rabjohn just got the better of Jordan Bell (Blackhill) with Hallamshire’s Matt Hobbs the best of the local runners in third place close behind. Hobbs clocked 33:24.

There was a superb run in fourth place for City of Sheffield junior Joseph Newman-Billington.

Racing over 10K for the first time, he did an excellent time of 33:49, getting home four seconds clear of Hallamshire’s Zak Mellard.

Joe Sweetnam-Powell of Sheffield Running Club finished seventh in 34:11.

The first women was international mountain runner Rebecca Robinson (Kendal) who finished 14th overall in 35:39

Second woman was Jenny Murray (City of Sheffield and Dearne). Her time was an excellent 38:30, her fastest since 2007 when she was running in the colours of Stockport Harriers.