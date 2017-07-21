Sheffield Diving land international team trophy just a week after British success

Have your say

A week after taking the team trophy in the National Age Group Championships, Sheffield’s divers made it a double triumph.

They celebrated a superb international triumph, winning the team trophy in the Sofia Diving Cup in Bulgaria.

Led by coaches Nigel Mills, James Milton and Sam Hydes, the team beat clubs from countries including Russia, Turkey and Romania to take the overall team title.

Maisie Bond continued her podium-topping excellence by winning gold medals on both 1 metre springboard and platform. Her best dive was a front 2½ somersault on platform that scored over 45 points.

Millie Fairhurst-Marshall also won double gold, in the 1 metre and 3 metre 16+ years competitions. Millie dominated her events, winning each by over 20 points.

Double medal success was also achieved by Richelle Houlden and Jessica Vega.

Richelle won gold in the 12/13 years platform event and silver on 3 metre springboard, while Jessica took gold and silver in the 14/15 years 1 metre and 3 metre springboard competitions respectively.

Martha Clarke won the bronze medal in the 1 metre event.

Isaac Trueman-Marsden and Joseph Pashley continued the double-medal winning sequence.

Isaac was the gold medallist in the 14/15 years platform event with Joseph taking silver. Isaac also won silver on the 3 metre springboard with Joseph taking the silver medal on the 1 metre springboard.

Adam Charity won the bronze in the 3 metre competition.

The team trophy was won by accumulating the results of every diver. Great contributions to this success were also made by Amelia Scott, Poppy Bond, Sephora Ford, Jack Burrows, Harrison Hartley, James White, Arthur Turner-Rowe, Noah Prasanto and Declan Rogan.