Sheffield-based table tennis star Kim Daybell targets podium place at Rio Paralympics

Sheffield table tennis player Kim Daybell intends to prove his decision to take a year out from his medical studies was the right one when he represents Great Britain at his second Paralympic Games in Rio.

Four years on from making his Games bow in front of a home crowd, Daybell is determined to show the world how much he has improved as a player.

To do that, he has made sure to leave no stone unturned, including devoting his time completely to table tennis, and temporary pausing his medicine studies at the University of Leeds.

The 24-year-old, who first started playing table tennis when he was nine years old, competed in the preliminary round of the men’s singles class 10 at London.

And he is targeting going further this time around as he represents ParalympicsGB at what is set to be the most competitive Paralympic Games ever.

“It feels absolutely brilliant, I was part of the team for London and to be here four years is amazing, it’s always an honour to represent your country,” said Daybell.

“It was an amazing experience, to play in front of a home crowd was absolutely incredible.

“I didn’t quite get to where I wanted to in London and Rio will be my next chance, I’m four years older, four years better and hopefully I’ll be up on the podium this time.

“I’ve beaten all the best players over the last four years as well so I am feeling good going in, I just want to go play my absolute best and if I do that, I’m sure that I can succeed. It was good to take this year away from it and train full time and give myself the best chance possible. I’ve got two more years to finish and then I’ll be qualified.”

