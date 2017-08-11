Sheffield Tigers RUFC land Championship ace Wilson as part of new backline trio

Sheffield Tigers have announced three impressive back-line signings ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign in National 2 North.

Leading the list is Curtis Wilson, last season’s top try scorer for Ealing Trailfinders, an exceptional player who joins Tigers direct from the Championship side.

Tigers backs coach Jamie Broadley said: “This is a major signing and we are hugely excited. Curtis is a proven Championship threat who scored two tries in the semi-finals live on Sky Sports.

“At 6ft and 97kg he is a physical specimen with great feet and serious speed – a perfect fit with our already pacy wingers. We cannot wait to see what he can achieve with us.”

He is joined by Greg Mellor, from Buxton RUFC, where he had an impressive try-scoring record. He previously played for Macclesfield and is a committed multi-discipline sportsman.

Jake Lamb also joins the club from Derby RUFC. Jake plays 10 and 12 and will give the side greater depth midfield. Jake is also a ball- carrying physical threat weighing in at 96kg.

National 2 North was a big step up for Sheffield Tigers last season and they were dogged by injury and bad luck. But, finding both their form and belief in the last third of the season, survival in the league was guaranteed in the last half ofthe last game an epic game away at Luctonians.