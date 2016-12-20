Rugby Union: Thornensians made to work hard for win over Wath

Thornensians had their work cut out but eventually triumphed 33-25 in their Yorkshire Division Two match against Wath on Dearne at Coulman Road, writes Frazer Snowdon.

Wath, who were in seventh position compared to Thorne’s tenth place, took an early lead when winger Jordan Fleming raced over for a try in the sixth minute which fly-half Jack Whitlam converted.

Three minutes later Thorne equalised when prop Adan Smith crashed over and fly-half Josh Walker converted.

A try by captain and centre Stuart Hughes, again converted by Walker, gave Thorne a 14-7 lead. And they looked to be cruising when scrum-half Oliver Rothwell touched down for a third try just after the half hour mark.

But Wath pulled back two penalty goals by Whitlam to reduce the arrears to 19-13 at the break.

Smith’s second try, converted by Walker, stretched Thorne’s lead again and earned them a bonus point.

But Wath stayed in touch when their Nottingham University student back row player Curtis Browning crossed for his first senior try for the club.

Whitlam converted, and Wath closed to within one point, at 26-25, when captain and No 8 Adam West touched down for their final score.

But Thorne made certain of victory in the 38th minute of the second half when their own No 8 Mark Wigham sprinted over for a fifth try, Walker converting.

The victory moved Thorne up to eighth.