Rugby Union: ‘Sheffield Tigers aiming to be the best side in the club’s history’

Sheffield RUFC recorded their second win from two games with a 23-10 away victory over Broadstreet. The result jumps Sheffield up to second in the National League Three Midlands table and the Abbeydale side will hope to maintain their fine form when they play their first home game of the season on Saturday against third placed Derby.

Across the city, Sheffield Tigers registered their first points since promotion to the National League Two North with an impressive 40-10 win over Scunthorpe. With the league table still in its infancy, the Tigers move up to sixth and face a tough test in their next game away against second place Stourbridge.

Tigers’ head coach Thiu Barnard, said: “I have mixed reactions about the win. My expectations are a lot higher than everyone else’s, I don’t think we played very well at all and still managed to come away with the win.

“To be honest with you when I watched the video of the game last night I was actually disappointed with the performance. Our set pieces struggled massively and if I was Scunthorpe’s head coach I’d be really annoyed that they even lost the game.

“We struggled with the scrums and we were not clinical enough. We also made a lot of errors and the discipline was poor as well but we managed to win.

“There were some good points however, some of the Tries we scored were really good, I’m only disappointed because we left so much out on the field.

“The game against Stourbridge is going to be a really tough one, and we are going to have to be exceptional to win that game. They are almost certainly going to finish in the top five this season and they are a very big and experienced side.

“My squad have set themselves the target of a top six finish in order to be the best Tigers team that has ever been. They have set themselves this high standard. This is what the players want and I honestly believe we can do it if everybody has the same standards as me. We need to raise our game massively and work harder than everybody else to get there.

“We can not play like we did in this game or our first game if we want to achieve top six.”