Seven- try Titans still seek win after 109-point match

Rotherham Titans scored seven tries in a 15-try bonanza at Cornish Pirates yesterday – but still ended up on the losing side, going down 62-47.

The Clifton Lane men are still looking for their first win of the season after a fourth successive loss, yet they could take a lot of heart from their attacking display against Cornish Pirates.

They also showed plenty of fight at Mennaye Field after falling three tries behind in the first 12 minutes.

Scrum-half Rhodri Davies got them off the mark with the first of his three tries.

Tom Williams’ score on the stroke of half-time brought Rotherham to within 10 points at 38-28, and earned them their first point of the season as they passed the four-try mark.

And following Davies’ third score, a try by hooker Luke Cole pulled Rotherham to within five points and touching distance of the lead.

But that was as close as they got as a penaty try was awarded to Pirates 10 minutes from time and a late penalty finally ended the Titans’ resistance.

Luke Peters and a penalty try completed Rotherham’s septet of scores while Lee Millar added four conversions and Caolan Ryan two.

Head coach Andy Key said: “To score 47 points is a very good effort – but to concede 62 is unacceptable.”