Rotherham Titans set for tough test against Coventry

Rotherham Titans continue their preparations for the new season this weekend when they take on National League 1 side Coventry.

The fixture is the last of three pre-season games for Andy Key's new-look team, ahead of the new campaign.

The season kicks-off on September 3rd with the Titans taking on Nottingham at Clifton Lane. The following weekend they make the short trip across South Yorkshire for a derby against Doncaster Knights.

Key made a winning start to life as manager with a 61-0 demolition of National League 2 North side Sheffield. However, his side endured a difficult afternoon away to Aviva Premiership side Newcastle Falcons last weekend when they were beaten 59-14.

The head coach remained upbeat in his post-match assessment, however.

“We’ll learn some positive, but important lessons and I just think these sorts of things hold us in good stead going forward," he said on the club's website.

“We say it all the time, but you don’t win anything in pre-season. These are games where you get an opportunity to try out permutations, look at players and understand the intensity that we know we’re going to have to play at.

Saturday's fixture against Coventry, who finished 4th in the division below Rotherham last season, is likely to be another tough test. However, it's one which the improving Titans will be favourites for and want to pass.

“I’m sure it’s going to be another physical challenge for us. Before that, however, in the week we will have a look at ourselves, learn a few lessons about the speed of ball and how we have to compete at the breakdown. If we want to play with the ball for long periods we need to learn how to do that.

“We know next week will be a strong challenge, but it all starts in earnest when we play Nottingham at home, that’s when it matters more than anything else. So we’ve now got another two weeks to have a good look at ourselves and our game and how we take it forward.”