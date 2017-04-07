Rotherham Titans prepared for tough Irish encounter

Rotherham Titans go into their final Championship game of the season against table toppers London Irish, knowing full well the extent of the challenge which awaits them.

Following their disappointing home defeat to Nottingham last time out Rotherham will be keen to finish off the season with a spirited performance against the promotion favourites.

Going into the game Titans have made four changes to their starting line-up, with just one change across the backline which sees Matt Walsh come in at scrum half for George Tresidder who drops to the bench.

In the pack Luke Cole comes in at hooker for Santi Socino, Tom Hicks replaces the injured Toby Salmon in the second row and at openside flanker James Tyas comes in for Lewis Ludlam.

Speaking ahead of the game and under no misapprehensions as to the challenge which faces them, Titans Steve Salvin said, "We were obviously disappointed with our performance against Nottingham, but the boys have trained well all week with high intensity and they've put in a lot of hard work.

"Regardless of the league position and how the season has gone, going away to the side that's top of the league and are obvious favourites for promotion is always a big week and the boys are exited for the challenge that London Irish will present.

"We want to be as competitive as we can; we understand that the expectation is that London Irish will win the game and win it well, but we want to go down there and be competitive; hence all the hard work this week in preparation for that.”

Titans: 15 Will Thomas, 14 Ben Foley, 13 Jack Hayes, 12 Will Owen (Capt.), 11 Jake Henry, 10 Caolan Ryan, 9 Matt Walsh, 1 Tom Williams, 2 Luke Cole, 3 Ian Williams, 4 Tom Hicks, 5 Oli Curry, 6 Buster Lawrence, 7 James Tyas, 8 Tom MacDonald.

Replacements: 16 Santi Socino, 17 Ricky Cano, 18 Danny Herriott, 19 Daz Oliver, 20 Joe Barker, 21 George Tresidder, 22 Lee Millar.