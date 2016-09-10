Rotherham Titans focus on themselves not Doncaster Knights

Rotherham Titans return to training today for one final session before one of their most important Championship matches of the season tomorrow, against South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Knights at Castle Park.

The Titans were boosted by their narrow win last Sunday against London Welsh in the opening league game and coach Justin Burnell is expected to name more or less the same squad that clinched the maximum of five points.

“I’ll probably make one or two changes so that players get the opportunity to prove themselves,” he said. “We’ve not been thinking too much about Doncaster but instead have been concentrating on putting our own house in order.

“We are more worried about ourselves and getting our game right than them. There are areas where we can improve.

“We’ve been working on our handling to reduce errors, and we struggled a bit against London Welsh when it came to relieving the pressure we put ourselves under. So we’ve got to get our composure right.”

Rotherham can expect Doncaster to react ferociously to the defeat at London Irish and a Knights performance that did not impress their coach, Clive Griffiths.

So the Titans defence can expect a heavy pounding from the Doncaster pack, which should include former Rotherham forwards Robin Hislop, who signed for the Knights in the summer, and second row Matt Challinor.

Tomorrow’s clash will be the first time that new Rotherham skipper and centre Will Owen has led the side in a South Yorkshire derby.

“It will be a scrap for 80 minutes and a game of high emotion,” he said.

Titans from: Goodwin, Hayes, Hudson, Owen, Henry, Robinson, Tresidder, Toby Williams, Graham, Rees, Normandale, Hicks, Curry, Tyas, Lawrence, Maddison, Tom Williams, Herriott, Ramshaw, Grange, Dudman, C Foley.