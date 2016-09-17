Foley brothers in as Rotherham Titans make changes for London Scottish

The Foley brothers, Charlie and Ben, make their full Rotherham debuts in the Championship today against London Scottish at Clifton Lane in a Titans side that shows four changes to the team that lost at Doncaster a week ago.

Fly-half Charlie, recruited from Moseley, takes over in the number 10 shirt after making impressive appearances from the bench against London Welsh and then in the South Yorkshire derby at Castle Park.

Ben Foley

Charlie is chosen in preference to Will Robinson who becomes one of the replacements. Brother Ben, who’s played for England Sevens, is picked on the right wing and comes into the team in place of Jake Henry.

The other significant change is also in the backs and sees Welshman Will Thomas, signed in the summer from Llandovery, taking over at full-back from Will Goodwin who misses the game because of an injured calf muscle.

Thomas has been playing in the Welsh Premiership, a standard below the Championship, so it will be fascinating to see if this player of genuine potential can rise to the demands of a much tougher league.

Titans coach Justin Burnell has made just the one change in the pack, prop Joe Rees returning in place of Danny Herriott.

Scottish have lost both their games so far.

Titans: Thomas, B Foley, Hudson, Owen, Hayes, C Foley, Dudman, Tom Williams, Maddison, Rees, Normandale, Hicks, Curry, Grange, Lawrence. Reps: Cole, Toby Williams, Herriott, Salmon, Tyas, Walsh, Robinson.