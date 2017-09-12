Disciplinary hearings await Rotherham Titans duo

Rotherham Titans duo Charlie Maddison and Jake Henry face disciplinary hearings on Wednesday.

The hearings relate to the conduct of the pair during their side's 44-0 defeat to Doncaster Knights last weekend - the heaviest ever defeat for the Titans against their local rivals.

Charlie Maddison tries to get away from his opponent during Rotherham's opening day defeat to Nottingham.

Maddison is alleged to have verbally abused match officials, while Henry is alleged to have pushed match official Ian Tempest in the back. The incidents occurred in the second half of the match, it is claimed.

Both players have been charged by the RFU and will appear separately before an disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening.

A statement from the Green King IPA Championship read:

"During the match between Doncaster Knights and Rotherham Titans on 9 September 2017, it is alleged that the water carrier for Rotherham Titans, Charlie Maddison, verbally abused the match officials in the second half of the match.

"[Jake] Henry was cited following the second round Greene King IPA Championship match between Doncaster Knights and Rotherham Titans on 9 September 2017 for allegedly pushing match official Ian Tempest in the back with both hands. The incident occurred in the second half of the match."

Maddison, a hooker, is in his third year with the club, and was named supporter’s player of the season last year. Henry, meanwhile, who plays as a winger, joined the club in 2016.

Any suspensions would be a further blow to the Titans, who have lost their first two games of the season. They meet Hartpury College at home this weekend, who themselves have lost their opening two fixtures.