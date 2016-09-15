Bigger role lies ahead of Rotherham Titans’ Charlie Foley

Rotherham fans are expecting to see Charlie Foley make his full debut for the Titans instead of coming on as a replacement fly half or full back as he has done in Championship games against London Welsh and Doncaster.

An exciting talent, recruited from Moseley, Foley’s pace and handling skills have made a strong impression in both games, and it’s more than probable he will have a big role to play against London Scottish tomorrow at Clifton Lane. But it’s not just his speed and passing skills that have been noticed; in his first game for Rotherham, Foley held his nerve and struck the match winning penalty which guaranteed the five points against London Welsh.

Foley’s contributions have been praised by coach Justin Burnell and skipper and centre Will Owen who has scored tries in the first two Championship fixtures thanks to the passing of the new signing. “Charlie’s had two good games. He was an established player at Moseley and his experience is going to benefit us” said Owen.

“He can take a lot of the credit for the tries I scored. I just finished the moves off. Charlie has a lot to offer us in terms of his rugby skills, but he’s also good socially which is good for team spirit. He has showed pace and has made breaks but he also has a good rugby brain.”

As regards the London Scottish game, Owen warns that their players are under pressure to win after losing their opening matches. “We must not underestimate them and after a poor start, they’ll be ready to bounce back. Like us, Scottish have new players and a new squad.

When we’ve looked back at our Doncaster performance, we were pleased we went toe to toe with them physically, but what was so frustrating was that the mistakes we made against London Welsh were not rectified.”

He added: “We made handing errors, gave away penalties and were not clinical when we made breaks and had scoring opportunities.”

Titans from: Goodwin, Hayes, Hudson, Owen, Henry, Robinson, Dudman, Tom Williams, Maddison, Herriott, Normandale, Hicks, Curry, Grange, Lawrence, Cole, Toby Williams, Ian Williams, Salmon, Oliver, Tresidder,C. Foley, Barker, Graham, B.Foley, Ramshaw.