Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne appointment ‘suits all parties’

Richard Horne is the new head coach of Doncaster RLFC - and everyone’s a winner.

That was the verdict from all interested parties after the 34-year-old Hull FC stalwart this week became Gary Thornton’s successor.

Horne has signed a two-year contract with the Dons but will remain involved at Hull where he has coached their reserve grade team since hanging up his boots in 2014.

Doncaster and Hull FC are already dual-registration partner clubs and Horne’s appointment strengthens those links.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “It hasn’t been an easy process but myself and the club really feel we have got our man as Richard ticked all the boxes for us.”

Hull FC’s executive director James Clark said: “Richard has the chance to cut his teeth as a head coach in a competitive league, offering mutual benefits to both clubs.

“Our dual registration partnership with Doncaster provides an alternative to the fledgling reserve grade format and an opportunity for some of our younger players to evolve under Richard’s guidance and in a more challenging environment.”

Former Dons coach and Hull FC legend Paul Cooke tweeted: “Great fit for all involved with Richard Horne’s appointment @Doncaster_RLFC Wish him all the success in the world. Well done @hallyboy03.”