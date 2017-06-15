Doncaster Phoenix switch leagues for 2017/18 season

Doncaster Phoenix have switched leagues for the forthcoming 2017/18 campaign.

The Castle Park club, who have won three promotions in the last five seasons, will play in National Three Midlands this term.

They narrowly avoided relegation from National Three North - their first ever season at national level - last season.

“Firstly, I think what we achieved at the end of last season with such a young and inexperienced squad was incredible,” head coach Ants Posa told Doncaster Knights’ official website.

“It really was the great escape and it is right up there with any of the other achievements I’ve had as a coach.

“Due to being the most southerly team in National Three North we been transferred to National Three Midlands for the new season.

“I don’t have the same background knowledge of the sides like I do in the North from my time with both Phoenix and Beverley in that division.

“The North looks extremely tough again but I very much doubt anything will be any easier in the Midlands.

“Ironically, the transfer has produced a local derby for us despite not coming up against any Yorkshire teams as we will face Scunthorpe which will be one we really look forward to.”

Phoenix begin pre-season training on July 3 at Hills Lane playing fields, between Leger Way and Armthorpe Road.

The sessions will continue every Monday and Thursday from 6.45pm as well as Saturday mornings at 10.30am.

All players aged over 17 are welcome to attend regardless of ability with three sides regularly playing throughout the season.