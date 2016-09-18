Richmond 16 Doncaster Knights 57: Lewis hat-trick in Knights romp

Doncaster Knights winged their way to a 57-16 Championship bonus point win over promoted Richmond at the Athletic Ground.

Tyson Lewis raced in for a hat-trick of tries as Knights inflicted a third successive defeat on last season’s National One champions, with Paul Jarvis weighing in with a brace.

Jarvis was moved out to the wing in order to give full-back Sean Scanlon his starting debut in competitive rugby in Doncaster colours and he celebrated with a late try.

With his former Rotherham team-mate Lloyd Hayes also touching down in both halves, eight of the club’s tries were scored by the backs.

Richmond twice led in the first quarter but they were second-best for the rest of the half as Knights raced into a 31-11 interval lead.

Richmond opened up an early 3-0 lead courtesy of the boot of Sean O’Hagan.

But they fell behind when fly-half Declan Cusack, who also kicked the conversion, put Lewis away and he in turn sent Hayes racing over for his first try.

Richmond wing Charles Broughton touched down from close range.O’Hagan couldn’t convert but kicked a second penalty five minutes later to make it 11-7.

Hayes supplied the try-scoring pass to Jarvis following some excellent handling in the build-up. Cusack added the extras to make it 14-11.

Hayes, who had his best game for was also involved in the build-up to the first of Lewis’s three tries on 25 minutes.

Lewis had more to do to score his second, leaving the cover for dead after racing on to Cusack’s inside pass just inside his own half. There are few better sights at this level than seeing Lewis in full flight and the Doncaster fans showed their appreciation.

On the stroke of half-time Jarvis touched down after charging down an attempted clearance kickand when Richmond had a man sin-binned and Hayes raced through a gap to score within a couple of minutes of the restart.

No 8 Alex Shaw claimed the only try scored by a Doncaster forward on the day.

Cam Mitchell reduced the deficit but Lewis quickly brought up the 50-point mark with his hat-trick try.

Replacement scrum-half Sam Edgerley set-up the last-minute try for Scanlon with a trademark break.

Knights: Scanlon, Jarvis, Bulumakau, Hayes, Lewis; Cusack, Heaney; Hislop, Allen, John, Challinor, Young, Makaafi, Robinson, Shaw. Replacements: List, Hunter, Quigley, Nolan, Williams, Humberstone, Edgerley