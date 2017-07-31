Doncaster Knights unveil new shirt sponsorship deal with Tetley’s

Have your say

Doncaster Knights have announced that Tetley’s will be the club’s main shirt sponsor for the 2017/18 season.

Tetley’s, who form part of international drinks brand Carlsberg, replace Twenty-Four IT as Knights’ principle shirt sponsor.

Their iconic red lettering and branding will take centre stage on this season’s home and away kit designs which are due to be released very soon.

The Tetley’s brand has been synonymous with rugby for many years, not only in rugby union but also rugby league where they have previously been title sponsors of both Super League and The Challenge Cup.

Knights’ general manager Neil Holmes said: “To have a global company and brand such as Tetley’s on the shirt is fantastic.

“They previously took pride of place in the 2013/14 season and I’m glad to have them back on board.”

Simon Buxton, Carlsberg UK’s Yorkshire Sales Director [Free Trade], said: “We’ve had a relationship with Doncaster Knights for around the last 18 years and we’re absolutely delighted to be continuing this for another five years.

“Tetley’s as a brand are synonymous with rugby and we’re very happy to be keeping that visible on the Doncaster kit.”

Knights visit Guernsey Raiders on Saturday in their opening friendly.