Doncaster Knights to face Loughborough Students at Thornensians, pre-season schedule includes Guernsey tour and Newcastle double

Doncaster Knights will play Loughborough Students at Thornensians RUFC as part of their pre-season schedule, the club has announced.

The pitch at Castle Park is currently being renovated.

Knights will face National One side Loughborough at Church Balk on Saturday, August 19 (2.30pm). Entry will be free, with a £3 charge for parking.

Clive Griffiths’ squad will also go to Guernsey for a training camp and face Aviva Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons twice before the Championship season gets underway on September 2.

The training camp will culminate in a fixture against London and South East Premier side Guernsey Raiders on August 5.

Knights travel to Kingston Park on August 12 to face Newcastle as part of a double-header with Nottingham.

Falcons will be the final pre-season opponents, and also the first on the new playing surface at Castle Park, on August 26 (2.30pm).