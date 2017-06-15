Doncaster Knights sign Harlequins prop Owen Evans

Doncaster Knights, who return to pre-season training on Monday, have bolstered their front row options with the signing of loose head prop Owen Evans from Premiership side Harlequins.

The 28-year-old Welshman arrives at Castle Park keen for more game time after vying for position with the likes of England international Joe Marler at Quins.

Evans has also had spells at Llandovery, Pro 12 outfit Scarlets, Llanelli and Newport Gwent Dragons.

He crossed the border ahead of the 2015/16 season and made nine senior appearances for Quins in his debut season despite huge competition the number one jersey.

Evans represented Wales U20s at the 2009 Junior World Championship against Tonga, Australia and France.

Knights director of rugby Clive Griffiths said: “Owen arrives from Harlequins where he has faced some very stiff competition for places and is keen to get more game time.

“He’s been involved with plenty of first class clubs and we are delighted to be able to secure his services.

“It shows how highly Doncaster Knights are regarded within the sport and he will strengthen us in the loosehead position.

“He is a talented scrummager, a very strong defender and can get around the park and be a nuisance at the breakdown also.”

Evans will join up with his new teammates on Monday, a prospect he is relishing.

He said: “I’m looking forward to starting my new venture with a very successful club. It looks like a great set up at Doncaster and I’m very excited to be part of it.”

Knights players will report back on Monday for a meet and greet, plus gym testing.

They start the new Championship season at Jersey on September 1/2/3.