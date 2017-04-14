Doncaster Knights: Kenworthy expecting ‘the best’ against London Irish

Fourth-placed Doncaster Knights take on runaway league leaders London Irish at Castle Park tomorrow (3pm) on what promises to be a dramatic climax to the regular Championship campaign.

Having secured their place in the play-offs for a second successive season last weekend, Knights are facing a two-leg semi-final against the Exiles unless they can become only the second side to beat them in the league and Ealing lose away to second-placed Yorkshire Carnegie.

“We have no control over what happens at Headingley, so all we are concentrating on is our game against Irish,” said forwards’ coach Glen Kenworthy this week.

“It’s what happened back in October and November, when we lost five out of six games, that will define where we finish rather than what happens this weekend.

“Fortunately, we’ve managed to turn things around and our record since Christmas it’s pretty good.”

Any suspicion that Irish were wobbling following back-to-back league and cup defeats against Jersey were case aside as they posted a 12-try 82-3 win over visiting Rotherham Titans last weekend.

“We know what to expect,” said Kenworthy. “They’ve been the best team all season as they should be with the quality of their squad.

“It probably will have surprised some people that they lost to Jersey in the league but Jersey is a tough place to go and on the day they played a game which suited Jersey and came off second best.

“I don’t know what team they will play this weekend but I would imagine that they’ll come here hoping to knock the stuffing out of us going into the play-offs. If I were their coach that’s what I’d be looking to do.”