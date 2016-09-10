Doncaster Knights: Big improvement needed for Rotherham tussle - Griffiths

Doncaster Knights are ready for battle in today’s Championship derby against Rotherham Titans at Castle Park (2.30pm).

“We didn’t do ourselves justice in our opening day defeat at London Irish and we know we are going to have to play better today, not least because Rotherham will be coming here with their tails up after beating London Welsh,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“They’ve brought in a lot of new players during the summer and it could be a good time to play them but it’s never easy in a derby.”

The Welshman admits that the disappointing performance against Irish has made him question his early-season selection policy.

“I said during pre-season that I wouldn’t forget what the players did last season,” he said.

“But the criteria has changed and I’m now looking at those players who have played well in the three warm-up games and last weekend.

“I’ll be going for the form players whether they were here last season or arrived during the summer. Having said that, good players don’t become bad players overnight.”