Triple signings boost for Sheffield Eagles

New Sheffield Eagles trio Liam Cooper, Jonah Cunningham and Calvin Wellington will have to wait for their debuts after penning loan deals with the club.

They were signed before the deadline from dual-registration partners St Helens, but are unlikely to feature in Sunday’s Dewsbury game. Saints team mate Jake Spedding will be available, but it will be his last appearance of the season after failing to hit the required number of appearances to be available for the Championship Shield fixtures.

Wellington, a Welsh international, can play on the wing or at centre, whilst Cooper operates in the second row.

Cunningham, like his father Keiron, plays in the same position at hooker.

“We’ll only be getting Jake this weekend which is disappointing but we have three kids on loan for the rest of the season,” Aston said. “They probably won’t be with us this weekend because they will have only trained once. We then have a week away before we start the Championship Shield fixtures, by then they will have trained with us and they will be in contention for a place. It’s great to be able to bring in three young, talented lads. They are hungry to play, are in a great system at Saints so when opportunity came up, it was a no brainer.”

Meanwhile Aston will be without winger Ben Blackmore who was handed a two-match ban following an early guilty plea for Grade C dangerous contact offence.

Aston also looks also set to be without Will Hope who sustained an injury in the victory over Oldham.

Whilst it isn’t as serious as first feared, the Eagles chief confirmed that Hope had dislocated his shoulder but is expected to be back for the Championship Shield.

“Ben Blackmore is serving a two game ban,” he added.

“Will Hope has dislocated his shoulder but he is desperate to play. He has been great for us this year, but I feel that he probably won’t play this week but he’ll be fine for the week after.

“There is more competition for places this week with the likes of Paddy Flynn, Ryan Millar, Curtis Wilson and George Milton all fighting for a place. The squad is looking healthy again.