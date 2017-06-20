‘We are not a team’ admits angry Sheffield Eagles boss

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston accused some players of ‘going through the motions’ as their season spirals.

Eagles succumbed to back-to-back heavy defeats after they shipped 70 points at Mount Pleasant as opponents Batley swapped places with Aston’s side in the standings.

Aston admitted his concern at their recent slide which has seen them concede 124 points in two games, scoring just 12 in return. “There are a lot of dead men walking in our dressing room” Aston said. “There are people not participating or performing. They look tired and dejected. That is a disappointment because we have players here who can play. They are not performing and it is a worry. We’re not playing well. We are not secure yet, and it is like some of them are just going through the motions.”

The Eagles chief has already acted by signing Curtis Wilson until the end of the season, whilst winger Ben Blackmore and forward Kyle Trout are both back in the fray after recovering earlier than expected from injury.

Aston has promised to make more additions if necessary, as he looks for an upturn in fortunes ahead of Sunday’s hosting of league leaders Hull KR.

“It really gripes me because when you put a rugby league shirt on you should go out there and be the best that you can be,” Aston said.

“I don’t see that at the minute. I look in their eyes and I see that some people are not with us. We are not a team, I can’t really remember getting beat with this kind of score in these circumstances.

“That wasn’t about anything other than a team basically wanting it more. They had a better attitude, they ran with more purpose. I asked for us to have it, and we didn’t get it again. There are players that need to look at themselves, I keep telling them that but it is not registering.”