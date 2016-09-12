We all got it wrong, admits Sheffield Eagles boss

Director Mark Aston admitted his frustration as his Sheffield Eagles side slipped to a defeat to Dewsbury Rams.

Eagles, already assured of a place in the Championship Shield semi-finals, were a shadow of the side that thumped Workington.

Aston couldn’t hide his frustration after signing off their season at Bawtry Road with only their second defeat from their last seven games.

“I am very frustrated because last week we were outstanding in tearing Workington to bits,” he said. “I have given them a lot of praise this week, it looked like the penny had dropped and we looked like we knew what we were doing. We fine-tuned a couple of things, but I gave the nod to the 17 that won the game against Workington, I said to them they deserved the right to go out there again but I got that wrong.

“From minute one we gave them control. Last week we let no points in, this week it was 38, that’s the story of the season. We are capable of doing lots of good things but also capable of doing some not so good stuff.”

There has been no further progress on the prospective takeover of the club, with Aston laying the blame for the hold-up at the door of the council.

Eagles are believed to be close to a deal with one party, but they are unwilling to complete the deal until they get the green light from the council to expand their current business within the city. That amongst other issues has angered the Eagles chief as he explained: “It has gone quiet and the slowness and the lethargy from within the council is a disgrace.

“They don’t realise how serious this is for this club, we need some actions and they are messing about. There are a number of issues, you could write a book about it with what has happened. Don Valley was closed down in 2013 and I feared at that time what is the next chapter for Eagles? That’s when I started talking about what we need and from that three years later what have we got? Nothing.”