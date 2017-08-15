Two-try Ben is back with a bang for Sheffield Eagles

Winger Ben Blackmore - a key figure for Sheffield Eagles - made an instant impact on his return to the side last weekend.

Director Mark Aston has often hailed his versatile operator this season, and his qualities were on show in the victory over Swinton Lions after returning from a two-match ban.

The former Featherstone ace bagged two crucial tries as the Eagles edged a tight contest by two points.

“It is great to have him back” Aston said. “Ben adds a different dimension to our game. He is very good out of dummy half and causes teams a lot of problems. Him and Garry Lo running off the back of each other is certainly a threat that teams are aware of and find it difficult to handle. It is good to see him available he is an influential player.”

With try-machine Lo coming up empty handed at Heywood Road, it was up to Blackmore to put the finishing touches to a display which proved to be just about good enough to see off Stuart Littler’s strugglers.

In Blackmore’s absence, Aston used Paddy Flynn on the wing to great effect.

Whilst Blackmore was pressed straight back into service, with Flynn moving to centre, Aston was pleased to see competition in the wide areas as the Eagles made it back-to-back wins in the Championship Shield.

“Paddy’s spent the majority of his time with us at centre, but he’s played nearly 200 plus games at Super League level, and the majority of those were played on the wing.”

Aston added: “He might not have the pace of Ben at the moment but he has got the experience.”

The result against Swinton now mathematically confirms the Eagles’ place in next season’s Championship, but Aston has eyes on ending the season with some silverware as he aims to go one better than last season by winning the Shield.