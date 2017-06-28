St Helens duo can boost Sheffield Eagles says chief Mark Aston

The impact of the St Helens dual-registration agreement will help lift the mood in the Sheffield Eagles camp, says director of rugby Mark Aston.

After three consecutive defeats which has seen his side ship 164 points, Aston is convinced that an influx of new faces is required to get his side’s season back on an upward trajectory.

Aston was reunited with former loanee Jake Spedding for the defeat at Hull KR, whilst Saints also made prop Greg Richards available as the Eagles looked to shake up their squad which is currently besieged by injures.

Aston remains confident that a fresh outlook from his dual-registrations additions can help transform the mentality behind the scenes.

He said: “We needed new personnel. We tried to get players from everywhere but there isn’t that much out there so we decided to go down this route with St Helens that will actually give us the boost we need. There is a danger of people who have been playing well for us, coming off their game. The likes of Fozard and James, the lads who have been our better players, if they don’t start to get a bit of confidence back then they will start to dip.”

Before Sunday’s hosting of Hull KR, Aston commented that he was hopeful of getting four players from Saints every week.

He had to settle for two, but safe in the knowledge that loanee George Milton will be available again for Sunday’s clash with Swinton, coupled with the addition of Curtis Wilson, Aston knows he will have options at his disposal.

Aston has never been an advocate of the dual-registration system, but he says that it is an necessity for the Eagles at this time, again stressing that any players made available will be given a chance to help fire up his side.

“We had to take drastic actions,” he added.

“The actions of the players who are coming in here will speak louder than words. If I can get four players every week then they will play.

“They want their players playing. Anybody not playing for us will also be able to play for their reserves. That gives us an opportunity to make sure that our lads are still playing.”