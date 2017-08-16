Sheffield Eagles woo versatile Jack Owens

Sheffield Eagles hope to keep Jack Owens, but director Mark Aston admits competition is likely for the in-form operator.

Owens signed a permanent deal with Eagles until the end of the season, whilst a recent switch into the halves has also proved a successful venture for the ex-St Helens ace.

Now the task is to keep hold of the 23-year-old, with Aston recognising that there will be interest from elsewhere. Whilst not being able to offer a full-time contract, the Eagles have given Owens a platform to excel and Aston will be looking to call on what has been a successful pairing in a bid to keep Owens.

“The dream of every player is to play at the highest level which is Super League,” Aston said.

“We wouldn’t stand in anyone’s way. Is he a recognised as a half-back? No. Is he recognised as a full-back? Yes. We now need to give him the detail to become a good half-back too so there’s another string to his bow. Will anyone take him? If they do, that’s fine, if they don’t he loves it her. The important thing is to get the best out of the players and they enjoy what they do.”

Aston added: “He comes in with a smile on his face, he is a great kid and he wants to be better. That’s a good trait to have as a youngster making their way up through the systems.”

Owens produced a dominant display after being moved from his full-back position into the halves for the recent comprehensive victory over Oldham. He maintained his place, playing a role as the Eagles squeezed past Swinton last weekend, and looks set to stay there for the remainder of the campaign.

“He has been outstanding,” Aston added.

“I have to say that the changes we made, we were a little apprehensive about them. Until the Oldham game we hadn’t seen Jack play at six, but he has certainly given us a new dimension.

“He controlled the Oldham game, which we didn’t know he could do, obviously he can kick a ball, but he has shown that he has got a running game too.”