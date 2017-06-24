Sheffield Eagles sweating on fitness of key men ahead of Hull KR visit

Sheffield Eagles are waiting on the fitness of several key players ahead of Sunday’s hosting of league leaders Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Eagles have found themselves low on numbers in recent weeks, which has resulted in several incomings to try and arrest their recent slide.

Matters didn’t get any better for the Eagles with star winger Garry Lo and experienced half-back Simon Brown both picking up injuries in the recent defeat to Batley.

Both face a test to be fit for the weekend, whilst skipper Matty James and veteran centre Menzie Yere have also joined them in the treatment room this week.

“Garry actually broke his toe in the early part of the game at Batley, and he played on with it,” director of rugby Mark Aston told The Star.

“His shoulder is not as bad as first feared, so it is his toe that is our main concern. The discomfort he is in is a problem, so will have to check on him later in the week.

“Menzie is struggling so the chances are that he won’t be available for the weekend. Matty James is also struggling, he has done something to his hand. There are a few battered and bruised players. Simon Brown is also still a doubt with his ankle, his Achilles is giving him trouble still.”

It isn’t all doom and gloom for Aston as winger Ben Blackmore and forward Kyle Trout both completed successful returns to the side last Sunday, whilst Will Hope is expected to shake-off a head injury.

Long-serving Duane Straugheir is also making progress from a troublesome groin issue, but isn’t expected to feature this weekend.

“There is never a good time, but you get towards the end of the regular season you certainly don’t want it,” Aston added of the injury crisis.

“Someone else has to take an opportunity now. We have some issues with injury, but also we aren’t playing well so it needs freshening up.

“We have to look at other options. Will Duane Straugheir be back for this weekend? He is maybe a week or so away after the jab he has had.

“We do have Will Hope back this weekend, so there are one two coming back to us. We need as many as we can because it will be a tough couple of weeks.”

Kick off at Belle Vue is 3pm.