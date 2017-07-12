Sheffield Eagles: Straugheir edges closer to return

Sheffield Eagles second-rower Duane Straugheir is edging closer to a return following a long standing groin issue.

The 27-year-old has been battling the problem over the past couple of months which has already seen one attempted comeback aborted.

Straugheir last appeared for Mark Aston’s side at the start of June in the victory over Rochdale, with injury restricting him to just 12 appearances this season.

Now Aston says the long-serving ace is closing in on a return after the latest round of rehabilitation to tackle the troublesome area.

“Duane is now into full training,” Aston confirmed to The Star.

“When I say that I mean that he has come out of the physio room and off the injury list, he is now on the rehabilitation list, and the physio and the conditioner are trying to get him up to the required level.”

“Once they get him to where he needs to be regards fitness, then he will resume contact training with us as well. The medical staff are quite happy with him, so he is now progressing nicely which is pleasing because we have missed him.”

On the initial diagnosis of the injury Aston stated that the Eagles would try and manage the versatile operator, but after trying to play through the problem, Aston took the ex-York man out of the firing line.

After weeks working on the injury behind the scenes, Aston says that Straugheir is in a much better place, but confirmed that a full recovery isn’t expected until pre-season.

For the time being though, the Eagles chief sees a pathway back into his first team plans this season, with Aston now happy that one of his most trusted lieutenants can balance the problem with the physical demands of Championship rugby league.

“There is still a little bit of discomfort with his groin, but he is in a better place,” Aston affirmed.

“He is feeling much happier with it. He is trying to move forward now and get on with it. I still think it is one of those injuries that may need a pre-season to fully settle down. He is getting on with it. He needs to do because he needs to be playing in my opinion. He is a key player for us and I need him back.”

The Eagles are back in action this weekend, taking on Oldham at Belle Vue, kick off 3pm.