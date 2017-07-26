Sheffield Eagles’ star player could be in demand in the Super League

There is no doubting who has been the stand-out performer for Sheffield Eagles, but the question now is can Mark Aston keep star winger Garry Lo for next season?

The Eagles director, confirmed the PNG flyer is under contract for 2018, which puts the club in a strong position should there be interest in the 23-year-old.

The Eagles general admits that if a team from Super League came calling it would be hard to stand in his way.

“If I were coaching in Super League he’d certainly be a player I would identify” Aston said.

“That would be with a view of taking him to the next level.

“We are blessed to have him, he is under contract for another year, so he isn’t going anywhere unless a Super League team gives him an opportunity. We want to help him to develop here. He isn’t ready yet, so if he does go up, can we get him back on loan and help develop him for another year?”

Lo was again in inspired form last weekend when he bagged two more tries in the defeat to Dewsbury.

The Eagles have at times been reliant on their try-machine, but despite his continued success, Aston has still highlighted areas where he can make significant improvements.

“There are still areas of his game that need improving,” Aston continued.

“We need to toughen him up, but that will come as he matures. He has certainly been our stand out performer this season.

“He could have easily had a hat-trick against Dewsbury, and to be honest he could have had 40 tries this season.

“He has been great and I firmly believe that the kid has a lot of ability.

“I am surprised that no-one has seriously looked at him, because that first try against Dewsbury, there aren’t many players who can produce that.

“He is dynamic, quick and powerful and he just has this knack of consistently scoring tries.”