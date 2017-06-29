Sheffield Eagles star may play through the pain barrier

Sheffield Eagles will look to give star winger Garry Lo every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Swinton Lions.

Lo, who has plundered 23 tries from 19 appearances this season, missed last weekend’s defeat to Hull KR following an injury picked up in the heavy defeat to Batley.

Director Mark Aston confirmed the PNG flyer had injured a shoulder and broken a toe in the fixture, but after working with the medical team over the past 10 days, he hopes to press the former Newcastle ace back into service.

“His shoulder will be fine now” Aston said. “It is his toe more than anything. He is going to have a jab and train and we hope that will mask the pain. When you break a toe it is painful, and if you are going to play, that is the thing you have to bare. We will give him the injection, and if he can get through training over the next couple of days then he should be in contention. That will be a big boost.”

After struggling for bodies over the past three weeks, Aston suddenly has options to hand.

Skipper Matty James and experienced operator Sam Scott are back in contention, whilst veteran centre Menzie Yere has had an injection on a troublesome knee problem as he looks to press his case for a recall.

George Milton is also back after missing the game with his parent club Hull KR last weekend, whilst Aston also looks set to receive at least three players from new dual-registration partners St Helens.

“Matty James and Sam Scott are both fine now,” Aston said. “They have both trained. Menzie Yere will train as well before the weekend. He has had an injection in his knee and hopefully he will be available for us. There are certainly four or five players coming back and in contention for a place for Sunday, that’s pleasing. “

Aston added: “We will get at least three players from Saints this week I expect. We had a couple last week in Greg Richards and Jake Spedding who were good for us.

“That’s good news, three good players who will be fighting for a place. For a change I will have a headache in terms of selection.”