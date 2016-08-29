Sheffield Eagles skipper set to return for Bank Holiday trip to Oldham

Sheffield Eagles will have skipper Steve Thorpe available again for today’s clash at Oldham (3pm) as attention switches back to on the field matters.

Eagles have been locked in behind the scenes talks all week to complete a takeover to save the stricken club.

Director of Rugby Mark Aston must now ask his side to put the club’s uncertain future to one side, as they look to get their Championship Shield campaign back on track after defeat to Swinton.

One bonus for Aston is the return of Thorpe, who was missing last weekend after a minor procedure on his knee.

“He has had a screw removed, and we felt that the risk was to great for him to play against Swinton,” Aston told The Star.

“He will be back for Monday, and we have missed him. We lacked that bit of leadership he brings against Swinton, he pulls things together.”

Stalwart Menzie Yere could also be set for a return after being dropped from the side last weekend, whilst there is no place in the 19- man squad for winger Garry Lo.

“Last weekend we were soft at times and we got what we deserved,” Aston added.

“He (Yere) took it on the chin. He had not conformed to our standards and that’s why he was left out of the team. Whether Menzie will come back in remains to be seen, there are plenty of people looking down the barrel because I won’t cop what I saw last weekend.

“We have had a couple of days off this week now we’re getting ready for another tough one. I don’t know how we’ll get on. We are capable of being brilliant and also capable of throwing a performance like against Swinton.”

After winning their opening two Championship Shield fixtures, the Roughyeds lost 82-0 to Bradford Bulls last week.