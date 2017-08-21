Sheffield Eagles seek winning run momentum

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston has urged his side not to waste the remaining weeks before the knockout stages of the Championship Shield after defeat to Dewsbury Rams.

Eagles’ involvement in the semi-finals is secure but they must still negotiate the four remaining rounds before the KO stages.

With Dewsbury set to join them, Aston’s side know that the Rams are hot on their heels with the side finishing fourth most likely to be handed the toughest semi-final against Toulouse.

A strong run is required to give momentum, as the side’s inconsistencies again came to the fore after their latest winning run hits the buffers.

“There isn’t a great deal between the sides, so we know whoever we will come up against will be tough, but we have to aim high and try and better what we did last season” he said.

“We need to finish these games on a high, it’s important to give ourselves a base to try and go as far as we can.

“We had some adversity last year, like we did this year. It has been tough. We got to a final last year and we spoke about trying to get there again and going one better. We have to get there though, we have some big weeks coming up, but I want to go into that semi-final with momentum. There is no point in waiting to get there and failing, that isn’t something we like.”

Aston has already alluded to a big change in personnel over the upcoming close season as he looks to freshen up his squad for 2018.

The experienced coach has set the challenge to end on a high, by asking his squad as a collective to create some ‘memories’ before inevitably several members leave for pastures new.

“This group will change at the end of the season, and I want them to look back on this season with good memories and that includes finishing off with a final,” he added.

“That is the target we have set, we have seen the competition is strong with the likes of Toulouse, Dewsbury and Batley, but nothing changes. The target remains the same, and we know on our day we are capable.”