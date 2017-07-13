Sheffield Eagles reinforced before Oldham battle

Sheffield Eagles have several players available again as coach Mark Aston plots his side’s revival against Oldham on Sunday.

Despite losing three from their last four, Eagles remain above the relegation zone. And they will again be boosted by St Helens pair Jake Spedding and Greg Richards, the former fit to play despite being stretchered off in the defeat to London Broncos last weekend.

In addition to Spedding’s recovery, top try scorer Garry Lo should return, whilst long term absentee Duane Straughier also has a chance of being available after a long standing groin problem.

“Jake is fine,” Aston said. “He has trained this week. We sent him to the hospital as a precaution but he’s fine. We should have Greg as well which is great news. There is also a chance that Duane Straugheir might be back so that’s also a bonus as well. He is getting more comfortable with his injury. He is close which is good because we need that kind of leadership that he has provided us over a number of years.

“Garry will be back as well. There are spaces up for grabs, and that will freshen us up.” Aston could also have centre Perry Whiteley back after a knee problem, the fitness of half-back Simon Brown will be assessed before Sunday.

“Garry has struggled for fitness, but he played against Swinton, he scored a much needed try, but we gave him another week to try and freshen him up a bit more so he can play without the painkillers,” Aston added.

“He will make a difference, and it will make a massive difference to us to get everybody back.

“It looks like being a similar squad with a few additions maybe.

“We’ll check on the likes of Elliot Minchella and Simon Brown, we could have some competition which will be good in terms of selection.”