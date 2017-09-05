Sheffield Eagles players must compete for semi final spot

A strong performance over the next two weeks could make all the difference as several players compete for a place in Sheffield Eagles’ semi-final line-up.

One of those players who has put his hat in the ring is forward Kyle Trout, after director Mark Aston cited a recent display as his best of the season.

Whilst the collective effort against Bradford would have frustrated the Eagles chief, he was full of praise for their efforts in difficult circumstances in Toulouse on Bank Holiday Monday.

Aston singled out Trout for special praise, stating any individual finding a level of consistency now will put themselves in the frame for the Championship Shield showpiece event.

“Kyle played 80 minutes in the forwards against Toulouse, there aren’t many who can do that in a temperature like we experienced,” said Aston. “He probably had his best game for the club, which I am delighted about because we have seen little bits of it and we are looking for that level of consistency.

“Hopefully he will get some confidence from that, and hopefully he will kick on and perform like that for the rest of the season.”

Aston rotated his squad to cope with two games in six days, giving several members of his roster the chance to stake a claim for a place.

There’s not only a semi-final spot up for grabs, with the Eagles supremo confirming several times over the last month that the jury is still out over a number of his side regarding their credentials on a new deal for the 2018 campaign.

With two rounds remaining against Rochdale and Batley, Trout has put himself towards the front of the queue with his recent displays.

“If Kyle plays like he did against Toulouse, they he will be right in the mix,” Aston reiterated.

“Don’t forget we have players here who are fighting to earn contracts for next year because that isn’t finalised by any means. The opportunities are there.

“The ball is in Kyle’s court and if he keeps performing then the rest will look after itself. He has the ability, he has shown that, but the standards need to be maintained.”

The Eagles currently sit third in the Shield standings, but crucially only two points ahead of Dewsbury, meaning that there is still the very prospect of a semi-final against Toulouse.