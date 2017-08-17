Sheffield Eagles loanees will get their chance

Sheffield Eagles director Mark Aston insists his St Helens loan stars will get their opportunity, despite a stuttering start to their short-terms deals with the club.

Calvin Wellington, Jonah Cunningham and Liam Cooper all penned loan deals until the end of the current campaign, but centre Wellington is the only one to enjoy any game time so far.

Wellington could now miss the rest of the campaign with a hamstring issue, whilst Cooper has taken a knock whilst playing for Saints’ reserve outfit.

Whilst far from ideal, Aston says they will get their opportunity, but it not this weekend against Dewsbury.

“I am not too concerned about it,” he said. “If we are patient we will get a good look at them. We still have a run of games to come and they will get a chance. We have some travelling to do with the Toulouse game on the horizon and I might have to change it up because that will be tough on the squad.”

Cooper and Cunningham are now closing in on full fitness.

“Liam had an injury a couple of weeks back,” he added. “Jonah has been involved in Saints’ reserves again to try and get him some game time. In the next month they will be getting some with us. They just need to be ready. I know they are keen, they are good kids and they want to be involved which is great.”