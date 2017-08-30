Sheffield Eagles: Little Hope of Will returning quickly

Sheffield Eagles look set to be without second-rower Will Hope for at least a month after another injury set-back.

The Irish international is currently on the sidelines again following a leg injury picked up in the defeat to Dewsbury, with director Mark Aston now facing the prospect of losing one his top performers for the rest of the season.

Hope, who only came back into the fold recently following a shoulder problem, has been regularly championed by his coach this season, with Aston describing his absence as a ‘blow’ as he looks to patch his side up for the game with Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

“Will has a boot on at the moment and he should be back with us in three or four weeks,” Aston said. “We will keep assessing him, he might get back for the semi-final, but we’ll have to wait and see. He has been one of our better players this season so it is a blow. To get him back for one game and then lose him again is disappointing for us, and for Will as well.”

Hope has been a shining light this season for the Eagles, making 23 appearances after joining the club during the close season.

After a loan spell with the Eagles earlier in his career, the ex-Salford and Oldham ace has blossomed in his second stint, but he now faces a battle to get back.

Hope will also have one eye on the World Cup, knowing if he can prove his fitness, his eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed on Aston, who is also his coach for the national side.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with Will here when he came on loan from Salford, and I’ve also coached him at Ireland,” Aston reiterated.

“He is an honest kid, he has done a great job for us. He makes a bucket full of tackles, always 50 plus, his work ethic is as good as anyone else. His fitness levels are very high, and so that will stand him in good stead as he looks to get back.

“He has that target too of the World Cup being this year. He will be working hard to get fit for that.”